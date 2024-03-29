Apple Blatantly Discriminating Consumers Eight out of ten young Americans use it. "Keep it in" with the color and speed of the message. U.S. Department of Justice to file an anti-exclusive lawsuit "Customer damage is huge due to innovation". YouTube Premium, etc. in Korea. Apple App Store subscription is high.

While Apple's key reason for the anti-trust violation lawsuit from the U.S. government and consumers is the "closed ecosystem," the users of its flagship iPhone are concentrated in their teens and 20s.

The product itself favored by teenagers and 20s is not a problem, but analysts say that it is highly likely to violate the law to lock them up while operating a "closed ecosystem." This is because a closed ecosystem enables consumer discrimination and can eventually lead to consumer damage. This is why the U.S. government and consumers filed anti-trust violations. The outcome of the lawsuit is expected to have a significant impact on other countries.

In fact, the preference of the iPhone of the younger generation in their teens and 20s is evident in major countries around the world.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, as of February last year, the proportion of iPhone use among 18 to 24-year-olds in the United States reached 79%. In addition, according to Statista, a research firm, as of December last year, 63% of people aged 20 to 29 used iPhones. In Korea, as of July last year, the proportion of iPhone use between 18 and 29 years old was 65%.

The problem is that Apple discriminated against consumers by creating a "culture of peers" that can only be experienced using iPhones. The U.S. Department of Justice's anti-trust law violation lawsuit against Apple in collaboration with attorneys general in 16 states on the 21st targeted Apple's "closed ecosystem" head on.

A representative example is iMessage, the iPhone's text method.

When Apple uses text messages on iPhones, messages from iPhone users are shown in blue and Android smartphone users are shown in green. It is possible to distinguish which terminal a user is using through text messages. In this regard, some teenagers in the U.S. noted that Apple's discriminatory message color operation is putting pressure on using Android smartphones. Phone Arena, an IT media outlet, reported that "green speech balloons, not blue speech balloons, are sometimes the subject of teasing among teenagers."

In addition to color, the resolution and transmission speed are limited when sending media files such as photos and videos. The group chat function is also available only among iPhone users.

In this regard, it is confirmed that the price of paid services operated in the Apple ecosystem is relatively high.

Analysts say that they took unfair profits while setting high prices through closed ecosystem operations. In the past, a writer named Ricardo questioned Apple's official website community, saying, "I applied for a monthly subscription to a game called Art of Conquest, and it was charged $6.99 on the iPhone, but Android is charged $4.99." It was a question about the price difference depending on the platform it sells, but Apple did not provide an explanation.

The Ministry of Justice pointed out that "Apple has hindered innovation, and consumers have had to pay high costs."

In this regard, this price difference is also confirmed in Korea.

When YouTube premium prices rose in December last year, Apple's App Store users suffered more.

Currently, the monthly subscription fee for YouTube Premium is 19,500 won per month based on Apple's app payment. In comparison, Google in-app payments are 14,900 won per month.

Lee Seong-cheol (pseudonym) in his 40s who uses an iPhone said, "The increase in YouTube prices was also burdensome, but I was surprised that I was paying 3,550 won more when using an iPhone. After learning this, I compared other apps and found that many popular apps had higher prices in Apple's App Store."

In this regard, the Korea Consumer Agency compared the prices of 84 in-app purchase products distributed by all three app markets, including Google, Apple, and One Store, and found that Apple was up to 76.9% more expensive than One Store.

The average price of 84 app purchase products surveyed was the most expensive at 26,714 won for Apple, followed by 26,396 won for Google and 24,214 won for One Store. When compared based on the average price of One Store, Apple was 10.3% higher and Google was 9.0%. Correspondent Lee Deok-ju of Silicon Valley and Reporter Lee Dong-in of Seoul