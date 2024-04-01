Beijing Hyundai ramps up factory equipment sales

사진 확대 Hyundai Motor‘s Changzhou plant

Beijing Hyundai, Hyundai Motor Company’s Chinese joint venture, is ramping up its efforts to sell off production equipment from its Changzhou plant as part of a planned factory divestment.

According to industry sources on Sunday, Beijing Hyundai registered production equipment and tools used in its Changzhou engine plant with the China Beijing Equity Exchange (CBEX) on March 19th, 2024. The list of assets up for sale this time comprises two items, with a combined minimum bid price of 45.46 million yuan ($6.24 million). A total of 566 pieces of equipment and tools range from equipment for engine numbering to microscopes and shelves for quality inspection are priced at 36.82 million yuan, while 10 pieces of equipment for factory automation capable of processing automotive cylinder head blocks are priced at 8.64 million yuan.

This marks the third time Beijing Hyundai is disposing of equipment and tools within its Changzhou plant. Previously, Beijing Hyundai listed three pieces of heavy machinery, including an uncoiling line used in the S1 line of the plant, for sale at 56.9 million yuan in January 2024. It also put up for sale three pieces of heavy machinery, including a 5400-ton press line installed in the S2 line, at 63.47 million yuan the following month.

Completed in October 2016, the Changzhou plant was Hyundai Motor‘s fourth production base in China, located outside of Beijing, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units. The South Korean company produced strategic models such as the compact car Verna at this location, but due to weak demand leading to declining operation rates annually, the Changzhou plant ceased operations in June 2023.

The land use rights for the Changzhou plant are yet to be put up for sale. Beijing Hyundai plans to dispose of equipment first rather than selling the factory building and internally installed production equipment as a package. This move is interpreted as the company’s intent to downsize the Changzhou plant before putting it up for sale.