Hanwha chief stresses space ambitions in first public appearance in 5 yrs

Choi Hyun-jae and Han Yubin
2024-04-02 09:34:17

[Courtesy of Hanwha Group]
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn visited the research and development center of Hanwha Aerospace Co. in Daejeon last week and met with researchers that are behind the development of the South Korean conglomerate’s next-generation space business. It was his first public appearance in about five years.

According to Hanwha Group on Monday, Kim visited the Daejeon R&D Campus and lauded the employees for their commitment to a national project for the launch of Nuri, the country’s homegrown space launch vehicle.

“The successful third launch of Nuri made the country the seventh nation in the world to develop and launch a space launch vehicle,” Kim told employees on Friday.

The chairman urged them to be more committed to the fourth launch of Nuri, which is set for 2025.

Hanwha Group has invested 900 billion ($663 million) won so far in the aerospace industry. The investment, much of which has been led by Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, the chairman’s son, has focused on the innovation of core technology and the creation of a value chain for an aerospace business.

Hanwha Group’s value chain engages multiple affiliates and stakeholders, with Hanwha Aerospace responsible for space transportation through launch vehicles.

Hanwha Systems Co. and Satrec Initiative Co. have played their parts in the production of artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite services, respectively.

