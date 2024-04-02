뉴스 바로가기

Shinsegae Property Investment appoints REIT expert as CEO

Choi Jae-won and Minu Kim
2024-04-02 11:24:54

Seo Cheol-su
Shinsegae Property Investment announced Monday that it has appointed Seo Cheol-su, an expert in real estate investment trusts (REITs), as its new CEO.

The move signifies the company’s ambitious foray into the REITs sector. Shinsegae Property Investment, a real estate asset management company (AMC) wholly owned by Shinsegae Property, was established in December last year.

Seo, who was the first CEO of NongHyup REITs Management, is credited for his pivotal role in the IPO of NH Prime REITs, underlining his prominent status in South Korea’s alternative investment and REITs industry.

