뉴스 바로가기

기사 상세

English

Korean gov’t rushes to ease labor, tax regulations to become investment hub

Han Sang-heon and Han Yubin
입력 : 
2024-04-03 09:12:04

글자크기 설정

[Photo provided by The Ministry of Economy and Finance]
[Photo provided by The Ministry of Economy and Finance]

The South Korean government is expected to accelerate efforts to ease labor, tax, and digital regulations to position the country as an investment hub that houses the Asia-Pacific headquarters of global enterprises.

“We will not be complacent with the efforts made in improving 186 economic penalty regulations since the inauguration of the Yook Suk Yeol government,” said Choi Sang-mok, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance. “We will accelerate further improvements.”

Choi’s remarks were made during a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) in Seoul on Tuesday.

Choi Sang-mok, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance
Choi Sang-mok, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance

“We will strive to create an investment environment that meets international standards through relentless regulatory reform,” he said, noting that the government is reviewing measures to improve labor flexibility based on social dialogue and is also making efforts to enhance predictability in tax enforcement and ease digital regulations.

AMCHAM Chairman James Kim called for aggressive regulatory reform, saying that many global companies are interested in Korea as a candidate to establish their Asia-Pacific headquarters.

Last month, AMCHAM released a report, proposing a reform in Korea’s regulation and administrative service. Challenging elements for Korea in attracting global companies include digital regulations, low labor flexibility, and high corporate tax rates.

AMCHAM, however, noted in the report that there is a high possibility for many global companies to relocate their Asia-Pacific headquarters to Korea if the country overhauls regulations that do not suit the global standard.

A recent survey conducted by AMCHAM on 800 member companies showed that Korea was the second preferred location after Singapore for their headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region.

AMCHAM emphasized that Korea has the potential to become Asia’s business hub as many companies are shifting away from China amid the geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

로그인 혜택페이지

이 기사가 마음에 들었다면, 좋아요를 눌러주세요.

인기뉴스

2024-04-03 14:09 기준

포토

수지, 사랑스런 볼하트

이유비 인형 비주얼

제니, 선명한 11자 복근 드러낸 ‘청바지 여신’

신민아, 오늘도 예쁨

한예슬, ♥남친과 발리 여행…여유로운 근황

지창욱, 공항 남친룩 감상하기