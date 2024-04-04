SK telecom brings ifland to Malaysia, Philippines

사진 확대 [Courtesy of SK Telecom Co.]

SK Telecom Co. will expand its metaverse platform, ifland, to the Southeast Asian market after the company signed publishing agreements with telecom operators in Malaysia and the Philippines, the company said on Thursday.

Under the partnership, the telecom carrier will add local languages, including Malay, Indonesian and Hindi, as well as tailored content recommendations for the region, to enhance the user experience. To enrich the platform even further, the company also plans to integrate artificial intelligence-related features specifically tailored to local languages and cultures into the Metaverse platform later in 2024, including AI-driven non-player characters (NPCs).

The partners, including Malaysian telecom operator Cellcomdigi Bhd and Philippines-based Cherry, the Internet of Things platform of Cosmic Technologies Inc, will serve as strategic allies and provide local brand partnerships, specialized marketing initiatives and primary customer support.

“ifland‘s collaboration with local publishers and integration of AI technologies will help the company to position itself as a global AI-driven metaverse player,” Yang Maeng-seok, who heads SK Telecom’s metaverse division, said.