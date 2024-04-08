Doosan, IBM discuss collaboration in digital solutions, ESG

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Doosan Group]

Doosan Group and IBM Corp. discussed collaborations in digital solution and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sectors during a recent executive meeting in the United States.

According to Doosan Group on Sunday, its Vice Chairman Park Ji-won met with IBM executives, including IBM Chairman Arvind Krishna and Senior Vice President Rob Thomas and discussed the group’s digital business in New York on Thursday, local time.

Doosan Group and IBM have been collaborating in various areas since 2021, including the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system development for Doosan Bobcat Inc.’s overseas operations, the security solutions for the group’s operation technology (OT), and the formulation of group’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategies.

During the meeting, executives of both parties reviewed the status and future plans of ongoing collaborative projects, while also sharing insights on various future technological trends.

The two parties also reportedly discussed potential collaboration avenues in the ESG sector.

Vice Chairman Park also visited IBM‘s quantum computing research lab to examine the current state of quantum technology.

Quantum computing is a technology that processes vast amounts of information at high speeds based on quantum superposition, quantum interference, and quantum mechanics, unlike traditional computing.

In February, Doosan conducted its first internal Quantum Accelerator training program to foster quantum computing talent within the group and has been conducting research and exploration of business cases. IBM has been selected as a partner for this initiative.