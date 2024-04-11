뉴스 바로가기

기사 상세

English

OpenAI, Meta gear up for new AI models capable of reasoning

Lee Sang-duk and Minu Kim
입력 : 
2024-04-11 11:49:41

글자크기 설정

[Photo by MK DB]
[Photo by MK DB]

OpenAI Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are on the brink of releasing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models capable of thinking and reasoning.

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, told The Financial Times on Tuesday that the next generation of GPT would show progress on solving “hard problems” such as reasoning.

“We’re going to start to see AI that can take on more complex tasks in a more sophisticated way,” he said in an interview.

GPT-5 is expected to significantly enhance its capacity for understanding and inference.

While current AI models are limited to sentence generation, the next-generation models will be able to deduce riddles and more. Moreover, prospects include capabilities for voice recognition, image generation, text generation, and even video creation.

Meta also plans to initially release two versions of the smaller Lama3 next week.

“We are hard at work in figuring out how to get these models not just to talk, but actually to reason, to plan … to have memory,” said Joelle Pineau, vice-president of AI research at Meta.

로그인 혜택페이지

이 기사가 마음에 들었다면, 좋아요를 눌러주세요.

인기뉴스

2024-04-11 11:59 기준

포토

강지영, 군살제로 섹시백

이준호, 귀공자의 세련美

고현정, 20대인줄

태민, 볼하트로 인사

50대 고현정, 민낯이 예술

김사랑, 변함없는 미모