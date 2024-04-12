뉴스 바로가기

Lotte Shopping debuts ‘Beauty of Joseon’ sunscreen products

Choi Jae-won and Minu Kim
2024-04-12 11:50:10

[Courtesy of Lotte Home Shopping]
Lotte Home Shopping announced the exclusive debut of ‘Beauty of Joseon,’ a K-beauty brand sitting squarely on the top spot in Amazon’s sunscreen category.

The announcement came on Thursday, with the collaboration between the two Korean companies a first for the industry.

‘Beauty of Joseon’ reinterprets traditional Korean herbal ingredients for modern consumers. The brand has become especially popular among young Americans via social media platforms like TikTok, which led to its number one ranking during the 2022 Amazon Black Friday sales event. From modest beginnings whose revenue was just 100 million won ($75,000) in 2020, the company grew its revenue to over 200 billion won in 2023, earning it the reputation of a small beauty brand success story.

Lotte Home Shopping featured the ‘Beauty of Joseon’ Clear Rice Sunscreen on its fashion and beauty program ‘Young Style’ at 8:20 am on Friday. The sunscreen uses organic, domestically sourced rice and fermented grain extracts.

