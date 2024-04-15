Kakao launches new content space on mobile Daum

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Kakao Corp.]

Content CIC, a company in company (CIC) of South Korean platform giant Kakao Corp., has launched a new space on Brunch Story, a mobile platform, the company said on Monday.

Curated content selected from Brunch Story is showcased at the top of Daum’s mobile page on the space called [ Teum ].

The new appearance aims to provide users with an opportunity to explore a single topic deeply and broadly, discovering new perspectives. The inaugural season, spanning 10 weeks, kicks off this week.

Each week, Brunch Story team editors will select a topic they wish to share with users and themes conducive to collective contemplation.

Seven derived topics will be presented daily, along with curated Brunch Story content tailored to each theme through curation, which involves collecting, selecting, and disseminating.

This week’s theme, The Fight Against Inertia, encourages a reexamination of things considered obvious or taken for granted.