SME ministry analyzes public organizations‘ contributions

사진 확대 [Courtesy of The Ministry of SMEs and Startups]

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups unveiled the results of its assessment of 134 state-owned enterprises in South Korea in terms of their contributions to shared growth programs for small-to-medium-sized companies on Monday.

In the results, 33 organizations ranked on top, followed by 37 deemed excellent, 29 classified as good, 17 as fair, and 18 as poor.

“Compared to the previous analysis, we saw an increase in both top and excellent ratings by 6 and 15 respectively. There has been a notable improvement in the average score of public institutions’ performance across nine indicators aimed at promoting shared growth,” according to an official from the ministry, a government department dedicated to supporting the innovation, growth, and security of SMEs and startups.

The 33 top-rated public enterprises include the National Pension Service, Busan Port Authority, and Korea Technology and Information Promotion Agency for SMEs, 20 of which ranked among the top in the previous assessment.

The 18 public organizations that earned the lowest rating included Korea Coal Corp, Korea National Oil Corp, and Korea Employment Information Service.