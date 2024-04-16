뉴스 바로가기

Naver‘s free delivery perksfuels e-commerce competition

Park Hong-ju and Minu Kim
2024-04-16 11:11:54

[Courtesy of Naver Corp.]
Naver Corp. is expanding the benefits of its in-house e-commerce subscription service, ‘Naver Plus Membership,’ as competitors including Coupang and Shinsegae adjust membership fees and increase perks. The move marks Naver’s full entry into the competitive landscape of membership services among South Korea’s major e-commerce players.

Naver announced on Monday that it would offer a three-month free trial to new Naver Plus Membership sunbscriberd as well as past users who have not re-subscribed within the past six months. The subscription fee for Naver Plus is 4,900 won ($3.51) per month, and members will also receive a daily 3,500 won discount coupon on delivery fees until the end of July 2024. This coupon can be used when purchasing items priced at over 10,000 won with the “Naver Guaranteed Arrival” tag.

