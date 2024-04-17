Home shopping firms expand Japan travel product offerings

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Lotte Home Shopping]

As the yen’s record-breaking depreciation continues, the skyrocketing demand for travel to Japan is prompting South Korea’s home shopping industry to increase its sales of travel products.

Lotte Home Shopping announced plans to expand sales of various products, including ship tours, featuring popular tourist spots in Japan such as Kyushu and Okinawa, on Tuesday. The company’s orders for Japan travel products increased by over 40 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a year ago and the demand for Hokkaido travel products quadrupled. Lotte Home Shopping expects the demand for Japan travel to continue growing and plans to showcase Japan travel products on various channels such as TV and mobile platforms at least once a week.

The company will do a live broadcast for a “Busan to Shimonoseki Ferry Ticket” offering, the first in the industry to do so, on its mobile TV platform ‘L.live’ at 7:00 p.m on April 19th, 2024.