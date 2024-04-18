Vieagem gains traction from consumers interested in keepsake jewelry

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Vieagem]

Vieagem, a lab-grown jewelry brand of South Korea’s Boram Group, is establishing its own industry by attracting consumers that wish to create their own keepsake jewelry.

Vieagem, a subsidiary of a funeral services provider in Korea, offers lab-grown rings, necklaces, and other accessories that resemble the finest rubies from Myanmar and the rarest blue sapphires from Sri Lanka using biomaterials.

Crafting unique gems begins with biomaterials given by clients, including hair, nails, and even bones from their departed loved ones.

Vieagem extracts bio elements from the materials, blending them with aluminum oxide powder, the foundational substance for finished jewels.

The materials then turn into gemstones under extreme heat and pressure exceeding 2000 degrees Celsius, akin to the conditions for natural sapphire formation.

The custom gems, ranging from delicate 1-carat sapphires to extravagant 13-carat rubies and sapphires, have garnered significant popularity among customers who want gifts to remember cherished moments. Prices usually start at 2.8 million won ($2,024).

Petsviea, a biological jewelry brand for pets by Vieagem, also enjoys popularity at home and abroad.

Vieagem promoted Petsviea products at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, a pet product exhibition in China.

The company plans to feature its products during an exhibition in Hong Kong taking place from October 10 to 12.