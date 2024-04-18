Korean trio collaborate on sustainable trekking shoe

사진 확대 [Courtesy of SK Chemical]

SK chemical, alongside Dongsung Chemical and BYN Blackyak, announced on Thursday that it developed a sustainable footwear material with ECOTRION derived from natural sources and applied it to Blackyak’s 343 MAX trekking shoe.

SK chemical supplied the 100 percent bio-based ECOTRION, while Dongsung Chemical used it as a raw material to develop bio-polyurethane resin neopan for footwear. Blackyak incorporated this material into the midsole heel support layer, creating the “Foot Pillow Cushioning Foam” that minimizes ankle and knee joint pressure.

Blackyak said that the 343 MAX is the first commercialized product to use biomaterials, which offers consumers environmental benefits on top of effective cushioning to absorb impact.

Dongsung Chemical said that it aims to maximize footwear’s unique characteristics and functionality by providing solutions that meet customer needs with its resin blending and synthesis technology. For its part, SK chemical expressed its commitment to promoting sustainability and functionality, saying biomaterials are a promising alternative to replace petroleum-based materials, along with recycled plastics.