Samsung to feature car semiconductors at Auto China 2024

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Samsung Electronics]

Samsung Electronics will participate in Auto China, also known as the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, for the first time. The move is interpreted as a move to aggressively target the rapidly growing Chinese automotive semiconductor market.

According to industry sources on Thursday, Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions (DS) Division will participate in the Auto China 2024 which will be held at the China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in Beijing from April 25th to 27th, 2024. It will be the first time Auto China is being held since its cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Samsung Electronics’ DS Division will set up an exhibition booth featuring advanced solutions and offerings from Memory, System LSI, and Foundry. The company’s participation in the 2024 edition of Auto China is attributed to the Chinese automotive industry’s rapid growth, particularly in electric vehicles.

According to market data, China’s exports of electric vehicles (including PHEVs) surged by 77 percent in 2023 to 1,203,000 units compared to the previous year. Notably, BYD emerged as the world’s largest seller of EVs in the fourth quarter of 2023, and companies like Hyper, LiXiang, and Zeekr are also increasing their exports as they focus on emerging markets.

Samsung Electronics has been expanding its automotive semiconductor business since 2018 by introducing its own Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto brands for vehicle-use semiconductors.