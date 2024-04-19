CJ Olive Young installs translation devices for foreign customers

사진 확대 [Courtesy of CJ Olive Young Corp.]

CJ Olive Young Corp., a health and beauty retailer under South Korea’s CJ Group, has installed portable translation devices at its nationwide stores for foreign customers, the company said on Thursday.

The portable translation devices installed in CJ Olive Young stores support 16 languages, including English, Chinese, and Japanese. With the built-in camera, real-time translation is made possible.

By recognizing photos or captured screens, the device accurately translates content, enabling customers to receive precise product recommendations.

CJ Olive Young’s move is aimed at providing better shopping services and specialized curation to foreign customers, a growing consumer base of K-beauty products.

Foreign sales at CJ Olive Young soared by about 660 percent compared to the previous year. Sales more than quadrupled from 2019.