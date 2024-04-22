SMEs with tech disputes get more avenues towards resolution

사진 확대 [Courtesy of The Ministry of SMEs and Startups]

South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) entangled in technology infringement lawsuits now have a more accessible and expedient means to resolve disputes.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced on Sunday that its affiliated committee, the Technology Dispute Resolution and Arbitration Committee, has been working since 2015 to finalize agreements for cooperation with 19 courts nationwide. Under these cooperation agreements, courts can refer civil cases related to technology disputes involving SMEs to the committee, which then facilitates the mediation process.

Operating under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the committee oversees a mediation and arbitration system for disputes among SMEs. Once mediation is achieved, it holds the same effect as a court settlement. Compared to litigation, this method offers shorter processing times and relatively lower costs, making it a suitable dispute resolution mechanism for SMEs facing constraints in time and finances.

If mediation fails within the committee, the case returns to the courts for litigation. Statistics from 2015 to the present show that the success rate of mediation cases referred from courts to the committee stands at 75 percent, higher than cases handled through other means of mediation (46.7 percent).

“, we aim to alleviate the burden on courts in handling technology disputes involving SMEs and contribute to the development of SMEs by processing of court-referred mediation cases swiftly,” committee chairman Yoo Seung-nam said.