SK gas expands into LPG with inaugural delivery to KET

SK gas Co. is broadening its business reach from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to liquefied natural gas (LNG), with plans to expand into hydrogen in the future.

The energy company announced the inaugural delivery of LNG to the Korea Energy Terminal Co. (KET) on Monday. The KET, an energy storage facility under construction at Ulsan North Port, is Ulsan‘s first LNG import terminal and a joint venture between SK gas and Korea National Oil Corporation. The vessel Grace Cosmos recently docked at KET, unloading 65,000 tons of LNG.

“This is a significant milestone, introducing LNG to Ulsan for the first time and positioning the city as a future energy hub,” SK gas Chief Executive Yoon Byung-suk said.

Industrial facilities in Ulsan had relied on LNG imported via Boryeong and Gwangyang ports that were delivered through pipeline networks owned by the Korea Gas Corporation.

The KET is expected to function as an LNG storage and supply terminal, with two tanks slated for completion in September 2024 and another by 2026. Including the additional tanks at the Clean Energy Complex (CEC) near KET, SK gas will have six LNG storage tanks with a combined capacity of approximately 7.2 million tons.

LNG from KET Tank 1 will serve Ulsan GPS (UGPS), SK gas’ power generation subsidiary. UGPS is the world‘s first LNG-LPG dual power plant capable of using both LNG and LPG as fuels and is expected to commence operations in September 2024. SK energy Co. and S-Oil Corp will also use KET’s LNG tanks.