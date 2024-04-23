뉴스 바로가기

Starbucks debuts Flat White coffee option in Korea

Kim Gyu-sik and Minu Kim
2024-04-23 09:56:57

[Courtesy of Starbucks Korea]
Starbucks Korea is enhancing its coffee lineup with the introduction of a Flat White featuring a rich espresso flavor starting Tuesday.

Flat White has remained a popular drink at Starbucks globally, and Starbucks Korea is giving the drink its Korean debut in response to the steady demand from customers for a classic coffee experience with authentic flavors.

Flat White uses a ristretto shot, which is extracted quickly in a shorter time compared to a regular espresso shot. Unlike a caffe latte, which is made with a single shot of espresso based on the tall size, the Flat White uses two ristretto shots, maintaining the coffee beans’ deep and rich flavor while maximizing a smooth taste.

