LG unveils future mobility blueprint at EV exhibition in Seoul

Four tech affiliates of South Korea’s LG Group are showcasing mobility innovations at the 37th International Electric Vehicle Exhibition (EVS37) that kicked off on Tuesday in Seoul.

LG Energy Solution Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., LG Display Co., and LG Innotek Co. have set a joint booth at the exhibition that will continue until Friday at COEX in Samseong-dong.

LG Energy Solution is showcasing customizable pouch and cylindrical batteries, along with cell-to-pack technology, for greater safety, lighter weight, and energy efficiency.

The EV battery manufacturer is presenting warranty services, known as B-Lifecare, to optimize the performance and lifespans of EV batteries.

LG Electronics is unveiling an infotainment system tailored to high-end battery-powered vehicles and an in-car content platform (ACP).

LG Magna is debuting its High-Speed Hairpin Motor, 800V SiC Inverter, and 800V IPGM drive systems to audiences for the first time.

LG Display is presenting its high-definition plastic OLED (P-OLED) and ATO based on tandem OLED technology.

The display maker is introducing low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) LCDs featuring glasses-free 3-dimensional instrument panels and viewing angle control technology (SPM).