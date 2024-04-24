뉴스 바로가기

기사 상세

English

Samsung Asset Management celebrates ETF trading in U.S.

Hong Sung-yong and Han Yubin
입력 : 
2024-04-24 09:48:07

글자크기 설정

[Courtesy of Samsung Asset Management Co.]
[Courtesy of Samsung Asset Management Co.]

South Korea’s Samsung Asset Management Co. has debuted its homegrown exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the U.S. stock market, with hopes to expand its global presence.

Samsung Asset Management announced that it participated in the opening bell ceremony for the Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) in New York on Monday, local time.

The ETF was launched in collaboration with U.S. ETF specialist Amplify Asset Management LLC, on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2023.

The ETF mirrors the structure of the Kodex USD SOFR Active(SYNTH) ETF, which seeks to outperform the daily performance of the Bloomberg Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) Daily Total Return Index by mainly investing in OTC derivative products as its major investment asset.

The SOF tracks the performance of the SOFR index. Given that SOFR is calculated daily based on data from one-day repurchase agreement (RP) transactions supported by U.S. Treasuries, the SOF serves as a dollar-based ETF, enabling investors to accrue daily ultra-short-term interest rates of five percent per annum without capital loss.

The financial product boasts net assets of about 200 billion won ($145 million), with a threefold increase since its listing.

로그인 혜택페이지

이 기사가 마음에 들었다면, 좋아요를 눌러주세요.

인기뉴스

2024-04-24 10:49 기준

포토

전도연, 27년 만에 연극 복귀 사진 몰아보기

유이, 시크美

홍경, 독보적 분위기

이다희, 빛나는 볼하트

이주빈 “‘눈물의 여왕’ 천다혜 빌런인 줄 몰랐다”

‘전역’ 강태오 “군대, 청사진 그린 소중한 시간”