HMM to implement AI video analysis solution to enhance ship safety

사진 확대 [Photo by Yonhap]

South Korea’s HMM Co. plans to adopt an artificial intelligence (AI) video analysis solution, DeepEyes, to bolster safety management aboard its vessels, the company said on Friday.

DeepEyes is a safety monitoring system equipped with AI video analysis capabilities, designed to recognize sudden incidents such as fire, smoke, lack of safety gear among workers, and falls, and alert administrators accordingly.

Despite the vast size of large vessels, comparable to three to four soccer fields, the number of crew members onboard typically ranges from 23 to 25.

Consequently, shipping companies have traditionally relied on conventional CCTV systems to monitor both the interior and exterior of the ships.

However, these CCTV systems lacked alert functionalities, making efficient safety management challenging.

To address this issue, HMM signed a supply agreement with GlobeAI, a startup founded by a professor at Chung-Ang University, this week.

Explaining the significance of DeepEyes implementation, HMM said that it enables swift responses to safety incidents onboard ships and helps prevent secondary accidents, thus enhancing overall safety measures.

HMM plans to install DeepEyes on one of the world’s largest container ships next month, with a capacity of 24,000 TEUs.

DeepEyes will be deployed in a total of 15 locations on the ship, including the engine room and decks.

HMM plans to consider expanding the implementation of DeepEyes after a validation of system effectiveness.