Samsung entrance test focused on engineering-related questions

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Samsung Group]

The Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) this year featured numerous questions on engineering topics such as semiconductors, batteries, and displays, according to sources on Sunday.

Nineteen companies under South Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung Group conducted the GSAT exam for job applicants from April 27 to 29, with an estimated hiring scale of around 10,000 for the first half of the year.

The GSAT was conducted online in separate morning and afternoon sessions, with sections on mathematics (20 questions) and logical reasoning (30 questions).

This year, there were many questions on semiconductor topics such as DRAM RCAT (3D transistor technology) and Floating Gate (FG).

There were also significant questions related to batteries, displays, and bioengineering. Some test-takers evaluated the difficulty level as similar to previous years.

Following the GSAT, the 19 companies will proceed with interviews in May and health screenings in June to finalize the selection of new employees.

Since introducing the public recruitment system based on examination in 1957, Samsung has maintained the system for 67 years, making it the only one among Korea’s four major conglomerates to do so.