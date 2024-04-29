Matin Kim inks Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan deal

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Matin Kim]

South Korean brand Matin Kim, backed by Hago Haus, announced on Monday that it signed exclusive import and distribution contracts with a local partner for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The deal, which is aiming to hit 161.5 billion won ($117 million) in sales over the next five years, is a significant milestone for Matin Kim’s expansion into international markets.

Matin Kim plans to open its first standalone overseas store in the Greater China region by the end of 2024. The brand will Initially focus on implementing offline business strategies similar to those in Korea to effectively convey its brand identity to local customers, including product lines, marketing, and store interior design.

“Matin Kim will gradually expand its activities beyond Japan and into the Greater China region, actively developing local businesses to firmly establish its position in the global market,” an Hago Haus official said.