뉴스 바로가기

기사 상세

English

Matin Kim inks Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan deal

Pulse
입력 : 
2024-04-29 12:07:33

글자크기 설정

[Courtesy of Matin Kim]
[Courtesy of Matin Kim]

South Korean brand Matin Kim, backed by Hago Haus, announced on Monday that it signed exclusive import and distribution contracts with a local partner for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The deal, which is aiming to hit 161.5 billion won ($117 million) in sales over the next five years, is a significant milestone for Matin Kim’s expansion into international markets.

Matin Kim plans to open its first standalone overseas store in the Greater China region by the end of 2024. The brand will Initially focus on implementing offline business strategies similar to those in Korea to effectively convey its brand identity to local customers, including product lines, marketing, and store interior design.

“Matin Kim will gradually expand its activities beyond Japan and into the Greater China region, actively developing local businesses to firmly establish its position in the global market,” an Hago Haus official said.

로그인 혜택페이지

이 기사가 마음에 들었다면, 좋아요를 눌러주세요.

인기뉴스

2024-04-29 12:09 기준

포토

티파니, 초미니 시스루 원피스로 ‘아찔 도발’

강동원, 잘 설계된 얼굴

김지원, 진정한 ‘눈물의 여왕’

미국行 핑클 이진, 성유리인줄...

‘정경호♥’ 수영, 말랐지만 근육질 美쳤구나…

바다 유진, 여신들의 컴백