Hanwha to build ‘Jeju Hanwha Space Center’

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Hanwha Systems]

Hanwha Systems will build its satellite development and manufacturing facility, ‘Jeju Hanwha Space Center,’ on the former Tamna University site in Jeju Island. The center will have a floor area of about 11,443 square meters, which is 1.6 times the size of a soccer field.

According to the plan unveiled on Monday, the ground floor of this center will house facilities for satellite development, assembly, and testing of functions and performance. The space center control room and office space will be on the second floor while the underground floor will feature a staff cafeteria and auxiliary facilities. Hanwha Systems aims to complete the construction by the end of 2025.

Jeju Hanwha Space Center, leveraging the company’s years of accumulated experience in the space industry, aims to optimize production processes to manufacture a maximum of 8 satellites per month from the previous 4.