뉴스 바로가기

기사 상세

English

Hanwha to build ‘Jeju Hanwha Space Center’

Cho Yun-hee and Minu Kim
입력 : 
2024-04-30 11:22:57

글자크기 설정

[Courtesy of Hanwha Systems]
[Courtesy of Hanwha Systems]

Hanwha Systems will build its satellite development and manufacturing facility, ‘Jeju Hanwha Space Center,’ on the former Tamna University site in Jeju Island. The center will have a floor area of about 11,443 square meters, which is 1.6 times the size of a soccer field.

According to the plan unveiled on Monday, the ground floor of this center will house facilities for satellite development, assembly, and testing of functions and performance. The space center control room and office space will be on the second floor while the underground floor will feature a staff cafeteria and auxiliary facilities. Hanwha Systems aims to complete the construction by the end of 2025.

Jeju Hanwha Space Center, leveraging the company’s years of accumulated experience in the space industry, aims to optimize production processes to manufacture a maximum of 8 satellites per month from the previous 4.

로그인 혜택페이지

이 기사가 마음에 들었다면, 좋아요를 눌러주세요.

인기뉴스

2024-04-30 11:59 기준

포토

로운 “배우의 길, 더 성장할 것이라 믿는다”

임수향 “‘미녀와 순정남’ 새로운 마음으로 접근”

신혜선, 그녀가 웃었다

김새론, 복귀 무산 후 밝은 근황

티파니, 초미니 시스루 원피스로 ‘아찔 도발’

강동원, 잘 설계된 얼굴