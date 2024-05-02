SK telecom hosts digital art contest to encourage innovation

사진 확대 [Photo by MK DB]

South Korean wireless company SK Telecom Co. recently held a digital art contest for its employees to foster innovation amid explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in business.

The company said on Wednesday that it held a drawing contest allowing its employees to use AI prompts for ideation and generate pieces of art that depict any of their company’s innovations over the last four decades.

Employees submitted a total of 103 artworks for the competition, and the shortlisted ones went on display across the offices following a selection of votes. One of the pieces portrayed Sunday afternoon in Euljiro, one of the busiest streets in Seoul and where the company’s headquarters are located. The drawing is said to be inspired by Georges Seurat‘s painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”

“This contest is significant as SK telecom celebrates its 40th anniversary and collectively charts its future course with employees. We remain committed to empowering all SK telecom staff to envision an AI future that adds value to our customers,” Ahn Jung-hwan, head of SK telecom Corporate Culture, said.