TiumBio reports positive results for endometriosis treatment

사진 확대 [Courtesy of TiumBio]

TiumBio, which specializes in developing treatments for rare and refractory diseases, announced on Tuesday that it confirmed the pain reduction efficacy of its endometriosis treatment, TU2670 (merigolix), in a phase 2a clinical trial in Europe.

The company said that it had received top-line results for the trial from IQVIA, the contract research organization.

Endometriosis is a condition where endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, causing pain and infertility as it grows. Merigolix is an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that improves the convenience and safety of administration compared to conventional GnRH agonists, used to treat conditions like endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

The phase 2a clinical trial was conducted in five European countries, including Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic, in patients with moderate to severe endometriosis. Patients received Merigolix at three different doses (120, 240, and 320 mg) or a placebo once daily for 12 weeks.

According to the company, patients treated with Merigolix achieved statistical significance in the evaluation of reduced menstrual pain compared to the placebo group.

Among the four groups comprising 83 individuals, the Merigolix 120 mg group experienced an average pain reduction of 4.3 points from the baseline, the 240 mg group experienced a reduction of 5.4 points, and the 320 mg group experienced a reduction of 6.2 points. In contrast, the placebo group only experienced an average reduction of 2.7 points, and no serious adverse reactions to the medicine were reported.