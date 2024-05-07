Kakao Bank to halt services temporarily for maintenance

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Kakao Bank]

Kakao Bank announced on Tuesday that it will conduct routine system maintenance from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on May 12th, 2024.

The maintenance period will temporarily affect services such as the Kakao Bank app and website, check cards and mini cards, automated machines (CD/ATMs), receiving deposit/withdrawal and card payment notifications, transactions with Kakao Bank via other financial institutions, and customer service consultation and operations.

The maintenance period is scheduled for 7 hours from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. but could be subject to change depending on the progress of the operation, the internet-only bank said.

“We will do our best to ensure minimal inconvenience to our customers during this period of service disruption,” a Kakao Bank spokesperson said.