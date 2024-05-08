뉴스 바로가기

STEC System’s special security unit to safeguard facilities

Yang Yeon-ho and Minu Kim
[Courtesy of STEC System]
Comprehensive security solutions company STEC System announced on Tuesday that it formed STEC Prime, its new dedicated subsidiary to enhance the security at national key facilities and civil services. The move is in response to the emergence of security threats such as terrorism using drones and illegal firearms smuggling via ports.

STEC Prime aims to elevate professionalism within the specialized security industry by redefining security protocols and formalizing standard operating procedures. The company plans to intensify training and education to enable rapid response in emergency situations. It will also actively participate in crime prevention, including creating community employment while enhancing public safety and security, and providing private security services to crime victims through private-police partnerships.

With STEC Prime now open for business, STEC System continues to widen its network and has set up eight subsidiary companies nationwide to date.

