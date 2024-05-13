Naver Pay introduces mobile public transportation card

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Naver Pay]

Naver Financial Corp.‘s Naver Pay has launched a mobile transportation card service that allows users to pay public transportation fares using payment application Money, the company said Monday.

With the card, users can make payments directly by tagging their mobile device to the public transportation terminal via near-field communication (NFC) without having to open the app.

All smartphones with an Android operating system and NFC are available for this new card. To use it for the first time, users need to issue an associated transport card in the app and top it up using Naver Pay Money.

The recharge limit is 90,000 won ($65.68) per transaction and 200,000 won per day. Using the auto-recharge feature, the card balance will be replenished by the amount specified by the user when it falls below a certain threshold, without incurring a recharge fee. Additionally, the refund fee for the remaining recharge amount is waived under certain conditions.

The card is available for children and teenagers, and discounted transportation fares are automatically applied based on age without the need for any additional settings. Users can easily check their usage history and balance of the “mobile transit card” in the Naver Pay app.

Naver Pay plans to offer rewards, including points, to users every time they use the card.