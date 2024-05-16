Ottogi to hire international students in latest hiring drive

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Ottogi Corp]

Ottogi Corp said on Thursday that the Seoul-based food manufacturing company will hire new college graduates and international students for the first half of 2024. Applications are open until May 26th, 2024.

Korean graduates can apply to job openings in sales, marketing, design, production technology, research and development (R&D), and several other divisions. The open positions for international students include brand experience (BX), marketing, and global sales.

The latest recruitment campaign for international students is part of the food company‘s effort to strengthen its global market presence and explore new markets around the world. The company appointed Kim Kyung-ho, a former vice president of LG Electronics Inc. and the father of Ottogi Chief Executive Ham Young-joon’s son-in-law, as the vice president of its global business division in November 2023.