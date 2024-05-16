Samsung Heavy showcases future LNG carrier technologies

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries]

Samsung Heavy Industries embarked on its European technology roadshow for a second consecutive year, which showcased the company’s eco-friendly and digital shipbuilding technologies.

The Korean shipbuilder hosted the “2024 Samsung Technology Seminar” on Wednesday (local time) at the InterContinental Hotel in Athens, Greece, where it unveiled new products aimed at achieving net-zero emissions and showcased AI-based digital ship technologies.

Among the highlights were eco-friendly products such as next-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, ammonia-fueled vessels, and ships transporting liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2), that received significant attention from participants, according to the company.

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries]

The next-generation LNG carriers feature air resistance reduction devices and wind propulsion systems developed independently by Samsung Heavy Industries. The placement of the steering house at the ship’s bow also improves operational efficiency, while its clean fuel system enhances its environmental scorecard.

Samsung Heavy Industries also unveiled its roadmap for developing ammonia-fueled vessels equipped with ammonia fuel cells, showcased the installation of onboard carbon capture facilities (OCCS) on LCO2 transport ships for the first time, and introduced its “Digital Ship Operation Solutions,” which uses deep learning, big data analysis, and digital twin technologies to provide real-time optimal routes.

Samsung Heavy Industries is scheduled to host separate technology marketing events in the United Kingdom and other locations until May 17th, 2024.