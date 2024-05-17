뉴스 바로가기

Daehong inks licensing agreement with NFT project Pudgy Penguins

2024-05-17

[Courtesy of Daehong Communications]
Daehong Communications, an advertising agency under Lotte Group, announced on Friday that it has signed a licensing agreement with Pudgy Penguins. Pudgy Penguins, an NFT collection featuring 8,888 unique penguin characters, has become a notable success in North America.

Since its launch, Pudgy Penguins has grown into a recognized brand, particularly with its Pudgy Toys line. These toys, leveraging the Pudgy Penguins intellectual property (IP), debuted in September last year and have since achieved over $10 million in sales at major U.S. retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

Daehong plans to introduce limited-edition branded products utilizing the Pudgy Penguins IP to the South Korean market this summer. Additionally, it will operate offline pop-up stores to further engage consumers.

The licensing agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative marketing effort between Daehong and Pudgy Penguins across various sectors, the Korean company said.

