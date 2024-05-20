South Korea needs a security control tower: Cyber Secretary

사진 확대 Special Cyber Secretary Lim Jong-in

South Korea must build a comprehensive control tower for national cybersecurity and fundamental changes to prevent a North Korean hack of its judicial systems, according to Special Cyber Secretary Lim Jong-in.

“Our current cybersecurity framework still remains in the early internet era and we need an all-encompassing defense system that is suitable for the artificial intelligence (AI) age,” Lim said in an interview with Maeil Business Newspaper.

According to the Korean National Police Agency, North Korean hackers breached the court’s computer network from before January 2021 until early 2023, transmitting a total of 1,014 gigabyte of court data externally. Despite detecting and blocking malware in February 2023, the Supreme Court lacked forensic capabilities to determine whether information was actually leaked.

“It is virtually impossible for any country on earth to completely prevent determined hacker organizations like those in North Korea,” Lim said, emphasizing that all Korean government departments must be organically connected and cooperative.

“The cybersecurity response system in South Korea is currently divided, with the Ministry of Science and ICT handling the private sector and the National Intelligence Service overseeing public institutions,” Lim said. “This structure, which was adequate during the early internet era, is now insufficient given the widespread and sophisticated nature of cyberattacks.”

Lim argued for strategies to cover previously neglected areas of cybersecurity, such as the judiciary, the National Election Commission, and the National Assembly, and also insisted that coordination must be centralized around the president’s office to wage this all-out cybersecurity war.