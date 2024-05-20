Korean cable industry back on track as global demand surges

사진 확대 [Courtesy of LS Cable & System Ltd.]

South Korean cable manufacturers are scrambling to meet big surge in orders from data centers and battery producers around the world. The peak season comes as more battery and chip plants begin to be constructed amid a craze for generative artificial intelligence (AI) and drive up global demand, particularly in North America.

According to its first-quarter 2024 report on Sunday, LS Cable & System Ltd.’s backlog of orders increased by 53.5 percent on year to 4.59 trillion won ($3.3 billion). Among its products, the daily operating rate for bare copper wire at one of the company‘s plants in Gumi hit 104.4 percent, up 17.5 percentage points from the previous year.

At the Gumi plant, the operating rate for high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage cables rose 3.1 percentage points on year to 105.9 percent, with low- and medium-voltage cable production lines standing at 101.3 percent. Inventories fell by 9.3 percent to 1 trillion won in the first quarter from 1.2 trillion won at the end of the previous year.

사진 확대 [Graphics by Song Ji-yoon and Han Yubin]

Strong production trends are evident in other cable manufacturers, although the first three months of a year are usually considered the cable industry’s weakest.

Taihan Cable & Solution Co. announced that its first-quarter order backlog reached 1.93 trillion won, up 25.2 percent from 2023.

LS Cable & System’s operating profit grew 22 percent in the first quarter to 73 billion won, while its subsidiary LS Eco Energy Ltd. posted record-breaking sales of 179.9 billion won. Taihan Cable & Solution reported an operating profit of 28.8 billion won in the first quarter, up 63 percent.

The industry expects the world to enter a new super cycle in 2024, driven by soaring demand for cables in response to the construction of semiconductor and battery car factories, growing replacement needs for aging power grids, and the explosive growth in AI industries and data centers.