CJ Logistics expands N. American operations with new cold chain facilities

사진 확대 [Courtesy of CJ Logistics Corp.]

South Korea’s CJ Logistics Corp. has announced the establishment of a specialized cold chain logistics center in New Century, Kansas, aimed at enhancing its presence in North America. The new facility, which will cater to chilled and frozen products, is set to commence operations in the third quarter of next year.

Spanning 27,034 square meters, an area equivalent to four football fields, the center marks a significant expansion for the company in the region.

CJ Logistics highlighted the strategic location of the center, saying that “a highway runs just 6 kilometers from the facility, and the transcontinental line of the major freight railroad company BNSF is within 20 kilometers.” This proximity allows for efficient long-distance land transport in conjunction with rail services.

The facility is designed to facilitate the transportation of goods to 85 percent of the U.S. within two days, providing a robust logistics backbone for the company’s cold chain operations.

In addition to the New Century center, CJ Logistics is also constructing a 25,000 square meter cold chain logistics center in Gainesville, Georgia. This center is expected to be operational by the end of this year.