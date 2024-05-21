Hanwha appoints head of North American investments

사진 확대 [Photo provided by Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy]

Hanwha Group appointed Joo Young-Joon, a former deputy minister at the Office of Industrial Policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, as President of Hanwha Futureproof LLC, the group‘s North American investment subsidiary.

Hanwha Group said on Monday that Joo began his role, where he oversees Hanwha Futureproof’s business strategy, in May 2024. The subsidiary was formed in March 2023 via a joint investment between Hanwha Solutions Corp. and Hanwha Aerospace Co., two of the group’s key subsidiaries. Joo will be responsible for strategizing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity investments, and overseas expansion plans to enhance the competitiveness of the group‘s main businesses.

Joo’s career includes some key government positions including Director General of Product Safety Policy at the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, Head of the Energy New Business Policy Division, and Counselor at the Korean Embassy in China. He also represented the trade ministry on the presidential transition committee before President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.