뉴스 바로가기

기사 상세

English

Hanwha appoints head of North American investments

Choi Hyun-jae and Chang Iou-chung
입력 : 
2024-05-21 08:43:25

글자크기 설정

[Photo provided by Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy]
[Photo provided by Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy]

Hanwha Group appointed Joo Young-Joon, a former deputy minister at the Office of Industrial Policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, as President of Hanwha Futureproof LLC, the group‘s North American investment subsidiary.

Hanwha Group said on Monday that Joo began his role, where he oversees Hanwha Futureproof’s business strategy, in May 2024. The subsidiary was formed in March 2023 via a joint investment between Hanwha Solutions Corp. and Hanwha Aerospace Co., two of the group’s key subsidiaries. Joo will be responsible for strategizing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity investments, and overseas expansion plans to enhance the competitiveness of the group‘s main businesses.

Joo’s career includes some key government positions including Director General of Product Safety Policy at the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, Head of the Energy New Business Policy Division, and Counselor at the Korean Embassy in China. He also represented the trade ministry on the presidential transition committee before President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.

로그인 혜택페이지

이 기사가 마음에 들었다면, 좋아요를 눌러주세요.

인기뉴스

2024-05-21 08:39 기준

포토

아이브 유진, 얼굴만한 안경

솔비, 다이어트 두 달만 딴 사람됐네..

이주빈, 여신 미모

박신혜 도경수, 훈훈한 우정

한예슬, ♥10살 연하 남편과 다정한 투샷

‘42살’ 송혜교, 가진자의 여유인가…“나이 먹는 것 부담 없다”