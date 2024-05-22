Samsung SDS stresses partnership with Dell for cost-effective AI services

사진 확대 Hwang Sung-woo

Samsung SDS Co., the information technology (IT) service unit of South Korea’s top Samsung Group, is dedicated to forging a close partnership with Dell Technologies Inc. as it allows the company to offer “cost-effective” services.

Our collaboration with Dell allows us to deliver generative AI services to enterprise customers quickly and cost-effectively,” said Hwang Sung-woo, president and chief executive officer of Samsung SDS.

His remarks were made during a keynote speech at Dell Technologies World (DTW) 2024 held on Monday. Hwang presented a vision for the future of generative AI and hyper-automation in enterprises.

He was joined by other industry leaders such as Michael Dell, Chairman of Dell Technologies, and Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp.

In his speech, Hwang highlighted Samsung SDS’s efforts to automate corporate work systems and solutions through conversational AI.

He introduced two flagship services: FabriX and Brity Copilot.

FabriX is a cloud-based generative AI service platform that integrates various IT resources, including company data and work systems, enabling employees to easily share and utilize information.

Brity Copilot applies generative AI to common corporate tasks such as email, meetings, messaging, and document management for enhanced collaboration.