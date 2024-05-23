Sambo A&T cuts defect rates with smart production technology

사진 확대 [Courtesy of Sambo A&T Co.]

Sambo A&T Co., a South Korean plastic automotive parts maker, is gaining attention for its innovative manufacturing approach that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to lower defect rates.

Headquartered in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, Sambo A&T has been manufacturing parts such as vehicle door handles and key sets as a Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. partner since 1996.

Last year, the company reported sales of 171.3 billion won ($125.5 million), with major clients including Hyundai, Kia, Hyundai Mobis Co., Hyundai Glovis Co., and Renault Korea Motors Co.

The core of Sambo A&T’s smart manufacturing innovation lies in AI. The company has established a system that utilizes AI to digitize injection molding machines and auxiliary equipment conditions, enabling real-time management of equipment abnormalities and environmental changes.

The company said it has reduced defect rates by 15 percent by optimizing process conditions, predicting quality, and minimizing operator errors.

The company has also developed a system using AI to predict the size and weight of planned parts, aiming to analyze and manage the correlation between injection conditions and injection results while predicting the output.

“By meticulously controlling the results based on injection conditions and environmental settings, we were able to reduce defect rates,” Sambo A&T CEO Park Ji-hoon told Maeil Business Newspaper. “We also manage production management schedules based on data and efficiently adjust personnel allocation to strictly adhere to delivery schedules for our customers.”

In the field of logistics management within the factory, the company has deployed various robots.

Sambo A&T manages logistics using autonomous mobile robots and autonomous forklift robots. The company has also introduced unmanned operation systems in warehouses, building a differentiated safety management system through smart first-in-first-out management and real-time inventory management.

Sambo A&T’s adoption of such innovative manufacturing management systems is attributed to its core client, Hyundai Motor Group.

Attending an advanced technology introduction event hosted by Hyundai Motor Group, Sambo A&T found solutions to technical issues the group was facing at the time.

Looking ahead, Sambo A&T plans to focus on expanding smart factories.

“We plan to share success stories with other cooperative partners and collaborate to grow together,” Park said. “The adoption rate of intelligent factories in injection processes is currently around 50 percent, and we aim to expand into assembly processes by 2026, transitioning to a fully intelligent factory.