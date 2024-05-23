뉴스 바로가기

Starbucks Korea releases exclusive NCT products

2024-05-23 11:40:59

[Courtesy of Starbucks Korea]
Starbucks Korea announced that it will unveil a special lineup of beverages and merchandise, such as doll keychains, created in collaboration with K-pop boy group NCT from May 30th, 2024, until July 4th.

During the event period, the company will introduce the “Neo Cool Tasty Plum Fizzio” as a limited-edition beverage. Starbucks Korea explained that it is emphasizing the significance of the collaboration by including “NCT” in the drink’s name. In addition to the beverages, Starbucks will also offer the “Neo Croissant Turntable,” a food item that also incorporates “NCT” into its name and adds to the collaborative experience.

NTC fans can also look forward to purchasing merchandise such as the NCT concert bag and NCT barista doll keychain. This collaboration is a unique promotion that is only available in South Korea.4

