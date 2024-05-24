KT Cloud opens 14th data center in Busan

사진 확대 [Courtesy of KT Cloud Co.]

KT Cloud Co. announced on Friday that it has opened its 14th data center in Songjeong, Busan.

The Global Hub Center (GHC), located near the KT International Telecommunication Center, serves as a bridge to global data centers across Asia and the United States.

The International Telecommunication Center plays a pivotal role, boasting an extensive network of submarine cables connecting to key nations, including the U.S., Japan, and Singapore.

The Songjeong GHC is known for its rapid data processing, global connectivity, and agile response to contingencies through optimized routes for international clients.

When it comes to security, it is engineered to be resilient to extreme conditions and natural disasters such as earthquakes.